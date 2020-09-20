Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 3-0 defeat at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce says dubious Brighton penalty and bizarre explanation for Andy Carroll selection – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

