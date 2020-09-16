Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Blackburn player ratings after Tuesday’s 1-0 win

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Blackburn player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after the 1-0 win at St James Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

