Only 3 hours of League 2 opposition now stands between Newcastle and Carabao Cup last 8

No excuses now surely or Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

A fortuitous set of September draws seemingly gifting the Magpies a spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

A home draw against Championship side Blackburn led to a fortuitous 1-0 victory as the second tier opposition dominated at St James Park, Ryan Fraser scoring with Newcastle’s only serious effort on goal.

However, now only three hours of football against League Two opposition now stands between Newcastle and a place in the last eight.

One of those classic NUFC occasions of what could possibly go wrong…

Tonight at 7.45pm, Newcastle are away at Morecambe, who lost 5-0 at home to Cambridge on Saturday.

Assuming Steve Bruce’s side cope alright with that one, due to Tuesday night’s action, the following midweek (week commencing Monday 28 September) would see United travel to another fourth tier club.

Newport hosted recently relegated (from the Premier League) Watford and took their opponents apart.

Newport deservedly 2-0 up at the break, Watford gave themselves hope with a goal from the penalty spot, only for the League Two side to quickly restore the two goal advantage and cruise into a fourth round tie against Newcastle United…or Morecambe.

It was no fluke either, as Newport had 14 v 3 in terms of shots, whilst as for efforts on target, Watford only had their goal from the penalty spot, whilst Newport had five.

Round one of the Carabao Cup had seen Newport also beat Championship opposition, defeating Swansea 2-0.

With the first four rounds of the competition being completed by the end of September, if Newcastle are still in the competition when we get to October, there is then a three month wait for round five, with games to be played in the week commencing Monday 21 December.

The one-legged semi-finals are then in the first week of January 2021, with the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 28 February.

With the Government announcing that restrictive virus measures could be in place for the next six months, including fans not allowed into matches, that would / could take us right up until the end of March 2021, well past the Carabao Cup final.

You just know that if Newcastle United are to ever win anything, it won’t be the kind of dream scenario we would have in mind…

This is how the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw looks after Tuesday night’s results:

Lincoln City/Liverpool v Leicester City/Arsenal

Millwall/Burnley v Manchester City/Bournemouth

Brentford v Fulham/Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town/Everton v West Ham

Bristol City/Aston Villa v Stoke City/Gillingham

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea/Barnsley

Newport County v Morecambe/Newcastle United

Preston North End/Brighton v Manchester United

