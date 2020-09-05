Opinion

One day I hope we are united but until Mike Ashley has gone, I have had enough

For me with Newcastle United now, I couldn’t give a flying f…

I’m broken over the last few years, more I’d say.

My love, addiction, passion, desire, or whatever we call it, has finally gone.

I have had enough.

I just don’t care any more, which makes me as sad as f…

I cannot and will not, give any of my time, money or effort to Mike Ashley.

I have never minded Newcastle United losing, playing garbage, watching garbage and playing rubbish, but in those days we knew we were NUFC.

These days, we are an advertising board and an asset stripped club for a FCB who cares nothing about us.

Those that keep feeding him, shame on you.

You only have YOUR best interests at heart (a couple of pints on a Saturday with a bit of ridiculous banter).

Those that have given the ultimate football sacrifice, I feel your pain.

One day I hope we can compete (that’s all I ask), until then I cant even be bothered to argue anymore.

Thank you to the true supporters for trying for change and to all of those that support the team and not the regime, one day you could possibly see the difference. If not, do me a favour and boil your head.

For those that I have enjoyed reading their venting (thank you), for those that are clueless backward thinking muppets, go boil your head again.

