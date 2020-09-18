News

Official Premier League site explains why Jamal Lewis could be key Newcastle player v Brighton

Interesting assessment of Jamal Lewis by the official Premier League site.

The official Premier League site have been assessing the Paraguayan’s worth this coming Sunday against Brighton, for the purposes of their Fantasy Football tips – but the logic works the same obviously when looking at his potential use to the team generally.

Interesting analysis from the official Premier League site as they point out that there is every chance of Jamal Lewis helping Newcastle to keep a clean sheet on Sunday.

As the stats show that last season Newcastle had as many home clean sheets (seven) in the Premier League as both Man Utd and Liverpool.

What they also fail to add is that in the three games between the two clubs since both were promoted in 2017, twice there has been goalless draws at St James Park and the other was a 1-0 win for Brighton when they scored with their only effort on target. So every chance hopefully of keeping a clean sheet.

However, the Premier League analysis also points to Jamal Lewis having the potential to contribute at the other end.

It was great to see him repeatedly getting forward at West Ham and putting balls into the box, the PL analysis pointing to the stat of Jamal Lewis creating three chances against the Hammers for teammates.

Interesting to see just what the left-back can do, when he makes his home debut this weekend.

The Premier League site write up on Jamal Lewis ahead of the Brighton match this weekend:

The Newcastle United left-back sits in only 2.6 per cent of (Fantasy Football) squads for his home encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lewis was quick to impress on his debut last weekend, helping the Magpies to a 2-0 win at West Ham United.

And Newcastle’s defensive record at St James’ Park suggests they can claim a second successive clean sheet on Sunday.

Steve Bruce’s side produced seven shutouts at home last season, the same number as Liverpool and Manchester United.

Assist potential

Lewis’s attacking display against the Hammers further raises his prospects.

His three chances created were joint-top with Jonjo Shelvey (£5.5m) for Newcastle.

Indeed, that total ranked second among all FPL defenders in the opening round of matches.

When that factor is combined with his potential for a clean sheet, Lewis could be a standout value pick at the back in Gameweek 2.

