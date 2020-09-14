News

NUFC confirm you will be able to watch Newcastle v Blackburn on Tuesday – At a price

It is Newcastle v Blackburn up next.

The games coming thick and fast with a 7.30pm kick-off on Tuesday night at St James Park.

As with all other games, at least for the rest of September, no fans allowed in to watch.

It had earlier been reported that there wouldn’t be any option for Newcastle fans (and Blackburn supporters) to watch the game live via TV / stream.

However, now Newcastle United have confirmed that fans will be able to watch.

The NUFC Managing Editor Dan King stating on Sunday that details will be released today (Monday) on how exactly Newcastle supporters can access the match.

King says that: ‘The game will be available to watch via the EFL’s new Carabao Cup Live platform with match passes available for £10. We will have full details on the official website in the [Monday] morning.’

He added that this will almost certainly be for fans in the UK to be able to access the game.

When Dan King revealed the above on Twitter, some fans were critical of the price. However, whilst there is plenty to be critical about when it comes to Mike Ashley’s running of the club, this price is a standard one that EFL fans pay to watch their team in lower league matches.

Plus, surely it is a positive that at least there is going to be an option there for fans who want to watch Newcastle v Blackburn, even if you personally don’t take it up.

If Newcastle beat Blackburn, they will then play Morecambe or Oldham in the third round of the League Cup next midweek, with a fourth round tie the final midweek in September if getting that far. So it looks like you are looking at £30 to watch Newcastle progress to the fifth round this month, performances permitting.

As for Premier League live TV games, the authorities eventually caved to fan and government pressure, making all September matches available to view.

The Premier League released a schedule of planned ‘approximate’ dates when live TV announcements would be made this season (see below).

The contracted October live TV matches were due to be announced on Friday (11 September) but there was only silence from the Premier League.

It looks all but certain that when the announcement does come, we will surely see all October Premier League games shown live as well.

The Premier League have written to the Government urging them to still follow the outline plan of allowing some fans into matches as from October. However, even if that was the case, you are only looking at a certain percentage of capacity.

On Sunday, Newcastle United revealed that they are planning towards between 20% and 30% (10,000 – 15,000) of St James Park being filled by fans initially, once the Government allows supporters back in.

However, with the way the virus situation now appears to be heading, you wouldn’t bet on fans allowed back into Premier League stadiums at the start of October.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made:

September live TV matches – 28 August 2020

October live TV matches – 11 September 2020

November live TV matches – 22 September 2020

December/January live TV matches – 9 October 2020

Dates of announcement for fixtures from February 2021 will be announced in due course.

