Transfer Rumours

Norwich have now accepted Newcastle United offer for Jamal Lewis – Sky Sports

Early on Saturday morning, The Athletic (usually pretty reliable) reported that Newcastle United had made an official offer for Jamal Lewis.

That followed Sky Sports reporting previously that Newcastle had enquired and been put off when Norwich quoted them £18m for the left-back.

The Athletic said they understood Newcastle’s offer for the 22 year old was £15m plus add-ons and that Norwich were expected to accept this.

Now Sky Sports (as well as The Times and others) have said that Norwich have indeed accepted an offer from NUFC for Jamal Lewis, though they put the accepted bid at £13.5m plus further cash to come, depending on appearance targets.

Regardless of what the actual price to be allegedly paid is or isn’t, it will be a massive relief to Newcastle fans if the club do indeed bring in an exciting prospect like Jamal Lewis, loads of potential and a player Liverpool had tried to sign this summer but offering a derisory amount.

Only seven days to go until the Premier League kicks off and Newcastle yet to spend a penny on transfer fees but the 22 year old left-back hopefully set to change that.

This is day 41 of the transfer window with 30 more days to go until it closes on Monday 5 October, the season of course kicking off in only seven days time and as always, you wonder why not more urgency to get transfers done early and settle them in advance of the season starting instead of leaving it so late. That is of course assuming Jamal Lewis and hopefully others (Fraser and Wilson) are going to be signed.

Lewis has been first choice for Norwich since making his league debut as a 19 year old in December 2017 and has already made 100 first team appearances for the Canaries.

Jamal Lewis was a stand out player for Norwich last season, as a number of their younger players impressed despite relegation.

One of many players brought through their youth system, Lewis has been a regular for Northern Ireland these past couple of years. The left-back picking up his 13 cap last night, as Northern Ireland got a 1-1 draw in Romania.

Friday night had also brought claims from Sky Sports in Italy that Sassuolo’s Brazilian left-back Rogerio was set to sign for Newcastle in a £12.5m deal.

