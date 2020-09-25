Opinion

Newport v Newcastle United to be shown on live TV by Sky Sports? It is in the balance…

Fans are hoping Newport v Newcastle will be chosen for live TV coverage.

Newcastle United supporters getting the chance to watch second and third round games against Blackburn and Morecambe.

However, that was at a cost of £10 for single camera coverage via an IFollow stream.

This is how the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw now looks after Thursday night’s results:

Liverpool v Arsenal

Burnley v Manchester City

Brentford v Fulham

Everton v West Ham

Aston Villa v Stoke

Leyton Orient/Tottenham v Chelsea

Newport County v Newcastle United

Brighton v Manchester United

So what chances of Newport v Newcastle being chosen this time?

Well, in the first four rounds, Sky Sports are showing at least four live matches each round.

A decision must be imminent after last night’s results (Man City, Villa and Liverpool all winning).

The good news is, Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea would surely have been chosen. However, the Spurs match against Orient was postponed and they (Tottenham) play Newcastle on Sunday and are in European action again on Thursday, so no chance of their fourth round tie taking place next week.

Looking at the other seven fourth round ties above.

Liverpool v Arsenal will definitely be shown.

Brighton v Man Utd as well.

Everton v West Ham must be very likely also.

So vying with Newport v Newcastle, I would rule out Villa v Stoke and Brentford v Fulham (probably, although Brentford at new stadium and a London derby etc etc), so maybe the main competition is Burnley v Man City as the fourth live TV game selection.

Obviously we have to be hoping that Sky Sports will go with the possible giant killing act but they didn’t choose Morecambe v Newcastle. I just hope that seven goal thrashing won’t make Sky Sports think no chance of an upset and we are stuck with the 10 quid single camera stream once again!

The good news is, if Newport v Newcastle goes the right way with an NUFC win, all Carabao Cup games are shown live by Sky Sports from the fifth round (quarter-finals) onwards.

Schedule of rounds for Carabao Cup:

Fourth round – Games played week commencing Monday 28 September 2020

Fifth round – Games played week commencing Monday 21 December 2020

Semi-finals – These are only one leg this season and will be played first week of January 2021

Carabao Cup final – Sunday 28 February 2021.

