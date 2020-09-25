News

Newport v Newcastle United selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage

Fans hoping Newport v Newcastle would be chosen for live TV coverage have had their wish granted.

Newcastle United supporters having only the the chance to watch the second and third round games at a cost of £10 for single camera coverage via an IFollow stream.

However, Newport v Newcastle has been selected by Sky Sports and will kick off at 5.30pm on Wednesday 30 September.

Spurs this morning found out they had been given a bye to the fourth round due to Orient having to call off their game, their match with Chelsea taking place and screened live on Tuesday, even though they (Spurs) are playing in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sky Sports normally pick four live TV matches in each of the first four rounds but this time they have picked five (see below).

This is how the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw now looks after Thursday night’s results:

Liverpool v Arsenal – Sky Sports 7.45pm m on Thursday 1 October

Burnley v Manchester City

Brentford v Fulham – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Thursday 1 October

Everton v West Ham

Aston Villa v Stoke

Tottenham v Chelsea – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 September

Newport v Newcastle United – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Wednesday 30 September

Brighton v Manchester United – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Wednesday 30 September

The good news is that from now on, so long as Newcastle remain in the competition, all their Carabao Cup games will be shown live by Sky Sports as all matches are on live TV from the fifth round (quarter-finals) onwards.

Schedule of rounds for Carabao Cup:

Fourth round – Games played week commencing Monday 28 September 2020

Fifth round – Games played week commencing Monday 21 December 2020

Semi-finals – These are only one leg this season and will be played first week of January 2021

Carabao Cup final – Sunday 28 February 2021.

