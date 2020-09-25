Opinion

Newport fans comments after Newcastle United hammer Morecambe 7-0 – Interesting

Newport fans have already watched (from a distance) their team play five matches this season.

After a 14th place finish in League Two last season, early results have given them plenty of room for optimism this campaign.

In League Two they have beaten Barrow 2-1 and got a credible 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe.

Whilst in the Carabao Cup, three games already in September, beating Cambridge (who won 5-0 at Morecambe in their last match) as well as excellent 2-0 and 3-1 victories against Championship clubs Swansea and Watford.

A pretty perfect start.

So what do Newport fans make of facing Newcastle United at home in the last 16, especially after that 7-0 thrashing of Morecambe by the Magpies?

Some interesting comments below.

Quite amazing that Newport County have such a relatively significant part in Newcastle’s history, considering the two clubs have only played each other three times. Those three games producing 27 goals!

It is totally bizarre that Newcastle could produce the biggest victory in their history, winning 13-0, then later on in the season lose 4-2 to the same side…

Newport fans commenting via their We Are Exiles message board:

‘There has only been 3 Newcastle v County games but they have been high scoring affairs with an average of 8.3 goals per game

1922 FAC Newcastle 6 – 0 County

1946 D2 Newcastle 13 – 0 County

1947 D2 County 4 – 2 Newcastle’

‘Hopefully have the TV cameras at Rodney Parade plus we owe the Geordies one for the 13-0 thrashing of County just after WW2.’

‘Seeing the team Newcastle have put out you could see a hammering coming for poor Morecombe. And possibly for us!’

‘It’s not gonna be easy.’

‘We pushed Man City (Newport lost 4-1 in FA Cup in February 2019, Man City scoring on 51 minutes and then not 2-0 until 75 minutes, Newport pulling it back to 201 in 88th minute, before two laye Man City goals) for 75-80 minutes.

We can push Newcastle the full game.’

‘Morecambe lost 5-0 to Cambridge and we’ve beaten them (Cambridge) this season.’

‘Newcastle seem to have eased up at 6 nil with 40 minutes left.’

‘Newcastle’s biggest ever away win in competitive matches.

Now they play the side against which they had the biggest ever win in England. I wonder. I just wonder.

COUNTY 14 TOON 0.’

‘I’m disappointed Newcastle seem to be taking this so seriously.

Perhaps, given their winning margin, they may rest a further few first teamers next game…’

‘Think we need to start posting that we are going to get hammered and the game is as good as already lost.

Get the message out on social media and perhaps some of the Newcastle club staff will pick up on it and they underestimate us.

I hope no-one really bigs it up. The game will be big enough as it is.’

‘I imagine that Newcastle will insist on our players having covid-19 tests carried out.’

‘Thats fine as long as they are prepared to cough up the £5k for it to happen.’

‘If we are chosen for TV there’s some logic in the club investing in testing once or twice in the week before the game so that we don’t suffer like Orient and lose the TV revenue.’

‘Just realised, we have a 100% win record at home to Newcastle.

A repeat of our 1947 4-2 home score would be nice.’

‘I might be totally wrong, but was the 4-2 the same season as the record defeat?

And if it was, I seemed to think it was sweet revenge as it denied them promotion….

Or I might have dreamed it all!’

‘Yes, it was. The match was played on 7th June 1947 in front of 8,798 fans. Scorers for County, Carr 2 ,Rawcliffe and Haddon.

The gate at Newcastle in the famous match was 52,137.’

