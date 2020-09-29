News

Newport County take ‘compulsory’ virus tests ahead of facing Newcastle United

Newport County face Newcastle United on Wednesday.

A 5.30pm kick-off will decide which club makes it into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Many Premier League clubs paid for virus tests to be done for the lower league opposition clubs in previous rounds, although Mike Ashley declined to do so for either Blackburn Rovers or Morecambe, ahead of them playing NUFC.

However, Tuesday has seen confirmation that Newport County have taken virus tests ahead of tomorrow’s match.

It isn’t due to Mike Ashley suddenly deciding to do the right thing, instead, Phil Blanche of the Press Association has revealed that taking virus tests was ‘compulsory’ at this stage of the competition, with Newport County manager Michael Flynn saying the costs of testing were covered by the Premier League.

The PA reporter says that Newport County will get the results this morning.

Blanche adding that Newport County boss Michael Flynn has stated that the club have been ‘very vigilant’ ahead of this match, doing everything they can to avoid the nightmare Orient experienced.

The League Two club from London found their match with Tottenham called off in the last round after a large number of players tested positive for the virus. Orient losing out on a large amount of cash as the game was due to be shown live by Sky Sports, then Spurs later were given a bye to the fourth round.

Wednesday will be the first time Newport County (and Newcastle United) have been selected for live coverage this season in the Carabao Cup and obviously the Welsh club desperate to protect this revenue boost, never mind the chance of going through to the last eight and the prospect of guaranteed bonus cash. From the quarter-final stage, every match is shown on live TV by Sky Sports.

This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw including details of the televised matches:

Liverpool v Arsenal – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Thursday 1 October

Burnley v Manchester City

Brentford v Fulham – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Thursday 1 October

Everton v West Ham

Aston Villa v Stoke

Tottenham v Chelsea – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 September

Newport v Newcastle United – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Wednesday 30 September

Brighton v Manchester United – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Wednesday 30 September

Schedule of rounds for Carabao Cup:

Fourth round – Games played week commencing Monday 28 September 2020

Fifth round – Games played week commencing Monday 21 December 2020

Semi-finals – These are only one leg this season and will be played first week of January 2021

Carabao Cup final – Sunday 28 February 2021.

