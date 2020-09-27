News

Newport County boss now looking forward to Newcastle United after ‘that performance’

Newport County have had the perfect preparation for their clash with Newcastle United.

Wednesday sees Newport County with the chance of reaching the League Cup quarter-finals for the first ever time.

Ahead of that game, they played Bolton on Saturday.

Newport County boss Michael Flynn couldn’t have been happier after winning 2-0, declaring ‘We can now look forward to the Newcastle game after that performance and great result.’

They had 24 shots compared to Bolton’s nine and it was a similar story in midweek when Newport County beat Championship side Watford, 14 shots to Watford three.

Newport County appear to be taking both league and cup equally seriously, nine of the eleven starting against Bolton on Saturday, had also started against Watford.

The danger man appears to be Tristran Abrahams, he already has five goals this season, scoring the first one against Bolton, the first against Watford and both goals when they beat Championship club Swansea in the League Cup first round.

Saturday’s win puts Newport County level on points at the top with two other clubs, seven points from nine, a great start considering they were only 14th last season.

Whilst despite conceding 12 goals in their last two home matches (0-5 v Cambridge and 0-7 v Newcastle) Morecambe find themselves fifth in the League Two table. Morecambe winning 2-1 at Southend yesterday.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn after winning 2-0 at Bolton:

“We can now look forward to the Newcastle game after that performance and great result.

“I thought it was an excellent performance.

“We could have scored six or seven and Tristan [Abrahams] could have had a hat-trick.

“It was a superb away performance against a team that I’m sure will come good.

“It was an excellent performance.

“Coming up, it was a long away trip and I thought we were excellent.

“Coops [Brandon Cooper] the centre back could have had a hat-trick of headers, Liam Shepherd could have had a few, Tristan [Abrahams] could have had a hat-trick, Josh Sheehan missed a chance.

“It was a superb away performance against a team that are going to come good.”

Fans hoping Newport v Newcastle would be chosen for live TV coverage had their wish granted.

Newcastle United supporters having only the the chance to watch the second and third round games at a cost of £10 for single camera coverage via an IFollow stream.

However, Newport v Newcastle has been selected by Sky Sports and will kick off at 5.30pm on Wednesday 30 September.

Sky Sports normally pick four live TV matches in each of the first four rounds but this time they have picked five (see below).

This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

Liverpool v Arsenal – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Thursday 1 October

Burnley v Manchester City

Brentford v Fulham – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Thursday 1 October

Everton v West Ham

Aston Villa v Stoke

Tottenham v Chelsea – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 September

Newport v Newcastle United – Sky Sports 5.30pm on Wednesday 30 September

Brighton v Manchester United – Sky Sports 7.45pm on Wednesday 30 September

The good news is that from now on, so long as Newcastle remain in the competition, all their Carabao Cup games will be shown live by Sky Sports as all matches are on live TV from the fifth round (quarter-finals) onwards.

Schedule of rounds for Carabao Cup:

Fourth round – Games played week commencing Monday 28 September 2020

Fifth round – Games played week commencing Monday 21 December 2020

Semi-finals – These are only one leg this season and will be played first week of January 2021

Carabao Cup final – Sunday 28 February 2021.

