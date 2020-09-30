News

Newport boss up for Newcastle United match “I’ll pick a team which can get us a result”

Michael Flynn is looking forward to today’s match.

However, the Newport boss admits he would be looking forward to it even more, if fans were going to be there.

Despite that, Michael Flynn still believes that home advantage can play a part against Newcastle United.

Those familiar surroundings having already helped League Two Newport County take apart Championship sides Swansea and Watford, with Newport scoring five goals and only conceding one across the two Carabao Cup games.

With a place in the last eight and another guaranteed live televised match if Newport get through, Michael Flynn makes clear he won’t be leaving anybody out and prioritising the league: ‘I’ll pick a team which can get us a result and is the fittest, strongest one for this game.’

In contrast, Newcastle fans wondering what kind of team Steve Bruce will make, having made ten and nine changes respectively for the games against Blackburn and Morecambe.

Michael Flynn talking to the official Newport site:

“We’re going to enjoy it, hopefully, put on a good performance and cause a big upset.

“Let’s not dress it up, going to be a very tough challenge.

“You’ve seen what they did to Morecambe last week who are in our league.

“They are taking the competition seriously.

“I’m just glad it’s at home because it gives us that little bit of advantage in terms of being used to our surroundings.

“But they’re Premier League and international players and they won’t care about that. They’ll be giving their all and I know Steve Bruce won’t be taking it lightly.

“I’ll pick a team which can get us a result and is the fittest, strongest one for this game.

“Everybody knows Rodney Parade can be an intense atmosphere because you’re close to the action.

“It’s a shame they won’t be there but hopefully we can do them proud and they can watch it on Sky.”

