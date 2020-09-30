Opinion

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s win

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

An abysmal performance against the League Two side but Newcastle carry the luck and survive.

Jamie Swan:

“No clue. No tactics. No quality. No change.

“Choose life, choose not watching Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

“Fair play to Newport, who tried manfully.

“Their goal was subject to an absolute howler from Gillespie following the most pathetic missed-clearance of a ball by Krafth.

“NUFC IMO were poor all over barring Murphy. Grim going forward, but nowt new there.

We are less potent than an A-s.xual eunuch, with brewers droop and with a bit of a headache.

“A very good Shelvey goal and a win on penalties does not paper over the cracks.

“Bruce ball at its finest. What a feast.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“That was thoroughly painful, unenjoyable for 90 minutes plus.

“Shelvey had a mare but still managed to produce that one moment of quality to save us.

“Up until the last 15 minutes we could barely string a pass together.

“But who cares? We are in the quarters!

“Hopefully this time we won’t have to face City, you never know.”

Steve Hickey:

“Where do you start when reporting on a mixed up club like Newcastle United in a mixed up match with League 2 minnows?

“I approached it as a banana skin and that’s how it turned out.

“The inevitability made me angry and I was sure we would go out.

“Bizarre goal for them and then what is best described as a toothless, blunt slog.

“Then a great goal from a player who had summed up our lethargy.

“Winning on penalties after going behind thanks to a miss from our £40m superstar (though to be fair, anyone can miss a penalty), summed up my disappointment.

“Conclusion: pleased to be in the quarter final but worrying signs for another season of purgatory with the odd bright spot.

“As always, Howay the Lads.”

Billy Miller:

“I honestly believe a defender on the line would have done better stopping the goal than Gillespie did.

“I’m regularly critical of Joelinton but he really put himself about when he came on.

“God knows where he was playing though.

“He seemed to be centre midfield for at least 10 minutes.

“Duly obliged in undoing that good work by not converting his penalty.

“Bruce had a horseshoe, rabbit’s foot and four leaf clover stuffed in his pocket yet again.

“Shocking performance redeemed by one bit of class, from an otherwise dire Shelvey, and two poor Newport penalties.

“Undeserved but we’re in the quarter finals.”

Brian Standen:

“Shameful!

“Nearly all of them!

“Late success does not disguise it.

“Maybe Murphy and Shelvey can avoid criticism.”

Ben Cooper:

“United went through to the quarter finals of the cup on penalties after failing to overcome a stubborn Newport in 90 minutes.

“A personal disaster was averted for keeper Mark Gillespie, whose fifth minute error gifted Newport an opener which they easily held until the last 20 minutes.

“The cavalry were sent on and chances were created for NUFC but they always fell to the wrong players, they fell to Newcastle players who simply never looked like they knew how to finish.

“With a few minutes left up stepped JonJo Shelvey, dreadful for the previous 85 minutes but fair play to him, curling a beauty in during a rare moment of quality during a game which generally lacked intensity or excitement.

“Maybe that’s what the cup is when there is no one there to see it.

“So a penalty once again saves United and disaster averted.

“It’s all about winning in the cup, no matter how you do it.

“Which is just as well, because we don’t want to dwell on how this was achieved.

“Cup fever replaces covid-19 on Tyneside?

“Are there any League Two teams left we can play?”

Dave Punton:

“Words fail me on how bad that performance was.

“Absolutely rotten for much of the game and the blame lies firmly at the door of the manager.

“His luck is going to run out at some point.

“And yet we eke through to the quarter finals, where reality will kick in no doubt, unless we fluke yet another favourable draw.

“Credit to Newport. They gave it a right go and we’re so close to hanging on before Shelvey’s one little moment of quality.

“Off to penalties we went.

“Heroics from Gillespie to get us back in and then their lad has fluffed it.

“The football being served up under Bruce is abysmal.”

Paul Patterson:

“I dared to watch it. Regretted every minute.

“Oh and Bruce, give me this weekend’s lottery numbers.

“More jam than Hartley’s.”

Nat Seaton:

“Two plus points –

“1. we are through to the quarter final

“2. we won a penalty shootout.

“Other than that, it was a pitiful display against a League 2 team.

“Lucky to be going through and thankfully we don’t have any more cup games until December…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shelvey 87

Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores

Newport:

Abrahams 5

Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)

Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)

Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)

Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)

Referee: Josh Brooks

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

