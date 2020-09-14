Player Ratings

Newcastle v West Ham player ratings from fans after 2-0 win – Fair or harsh?

The results of the Newcastle v West Ham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Two NUFC players well clear of the rest.

New boy Callum Wilson with a promising all round display topped off with a smart opening goal getting top marks (8.3).

Whilst fellow new boy Jeff Hendrick was rated next best on 8.1 with an assist and goal on debut.

No surprise to see nobody rated as having a poor game in the two goal win.

The reliable Javier Manquillo having a steady game up and down the right side and his deflected cross leading to the opening goal, the Spanish defender third highest on a mark of 7.6.

A clutch of players then on 7.3, defender Fernandez with a typical no nonsense solid game, with left-back Jamal Lewis complementing Manquillo on the other side of the pitch. Whilst ASM was decent but held back by a succession of cynical fouls which weren’t properly punished by cards. Andy Carroll had arguably his best game in a black and white shirt, back at the club who released him in summer 2019.

Isaac Hayden (7.2) gave a solid base in the middle of the pitch and Jamaal Lascelles (7.1) played well alongside Fernandez. Jonjo Shelvey (7.0) did ok at times but didn’t really dominate.

The only starter who fell below the 7.0 mark was Karl Darlow (6.7). Not totally convincing on crosses, was getting nowhere near the two shots that hit the bar, nor the header from Soucek that went just wide. Did not too bad overall and will hopefully take confidence from the clean sheet.

A mention for Miguel Almiron (6.7), he only came off the bench with five minutes to go but looked lively and he set up Hendrick for the goal that sealed the win.

(We asked fans to please ignore the automated system having a glitch and thinking Krafth and Ritchie got on the pitch, However, some supporters still went ahead and marked them for their 90 minutes contribution on the bench, Matt Ritchie (4.8) slightly outperforming Emil Krafth (4.6) on the sidelines…)

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 4pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

