Newcastle v Tottenham player ratings from fans after 1-1 draw – MOTM miles clear

Absolutely no prizes for guessing who was rated as man of the match by Newcastle fans.

Karl Darlow (9.3) absolutely miles ahead of the competition, making 11 saves, the most by a Newcastle keeper in a Premier League match, since Tim Krul saved 14 efforts on goal back in 2013, when NUFC won 1-0 (Loic Remy goal) at…Tottenham.

He may have been a very very distant second but no matter, seen by the Newcastle fans as best outfield player on Sunday was Joelinton (5.9). The Brazilian doing a bit better going forward the odd time, as well as some very tidy defensive work as the whole team sat back on Steve Bruce’s orders.

Four other players rated 5.0 or better.

Javier Manquillo (5.7) deservedly third highest as he put in a decent shift on the right.

Callum Wilson (5.4) endured a lonely afternoon with all but zero service, though kept the coolest of heads to score the penalty.

At the back, Federico Fernandez (5.5) was the pick of the centre-backs, with Isaac Hayden (5.2) not doing too badly as an emergency third centre-back on the day.

As for those on the very lowest ratings.

Jonjo Shelvey (3.4) was very poor, contributed next to nothing and struggled to retain possession.

No better was Jeff Hendrick (3.8), had absolutely no positive influence on proceedings alongside Shelvey.

Matt Ritchie (4.1) was also poor and should have done better on the goal, his afternoon going from bad to worst when forced off with a shoulder injury. Steve Bruce later saying the medical staff think it is exactly the same as Schar’s shoulder injury, with very likely an operation and four months or so recovery time ahead.

The remaining pair saw Miguel Almiron (4.8) with his usual endeavour but little positive influence on play, whilst Jamaal Lascelles (4.6) didn’t have the best of afternoons in the centre of defence.

If Andy Carroll (4.9) is going to be involved this season then surely it has to be on these kind of terms. An impact sub brought on with 13 minutes to go, he didn’t really do anything else but did win that hilarious penalty decision.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 2pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

