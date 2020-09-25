Player Ratings

Newcastle v Morecambe player ratings from fans after 7-0 demolition job

The results of the Newcastle v Morecambe player ratings by fans.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

An excellent performance against poor opposition, the home side finished 89th of 91 clubs in the four leagues last season, were beaten 5-0 at home by Cambridge on Saturday and had five players missing from that first choice eleven.

However, you can only beat what is in front of you and Newcastle certainly did that!

Two players standing out way ahead of the rest.

Jacob Murphy (8.6) played a key role for the first goal, got an assist for the second, then scored a beautiful left foot curler from 25 yards. Fully deserving of man of the match.

Following closely behind him was Miguel Almiron (8.4) who surely has to start on Sunday at Tottenham. He got an assist for the first goal and then rounded the keeper to score himself, as well as a lively game throughout.

Despite the scoreline, only four other players rated 7.0 or better.

Hayden (7.7) dominant in midfield and scoring a 25 yard screamer of his own just before half-time, whilst Jamaal Lascelles (7.3) ensured no slip-ups at the other end and added a decent headed goal of his own to make it 6-0.

Mark Gillespie (7.3) kept his second clean sheet in two matches as he dealt well with the little that came his way, whilst Ciaran Clark (7.1) was steady as he continues his comeback from injury.

Not a terrible mark but you have to think Joelinton (6.9) is a little hard done by. Didn’t do an awful lot otherwise but when your striker scores twice, including the goal of the game from over 25 yards as he cut in from the left and bent it around the keeper, he should surely expect a better mark than say the keeper who had next to nothing to do!

The other four all got ok marks as they did a job, Krafth (6.8) and Yedlin (6.2) having little pressure on them defensively against such limited opposition.

Whilst Sean Longstaff (6.8) had an encouraging game and Ritchie (6.6) was decent, getting the last NUFC touch for the seventh, only for it to be given as an own goal.

A professional job done, some great goals in the first half, into the next round.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Friday:

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Friday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7 – Wednesday 23 September 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 5, 31, Almiron 20, Murphy 27, Hayden 45+2, Lascelles 51, Lavelle 90+1 OG

Morecambe:

Diagouraga red card 33

Possession was Morecambe 24% Newcastle 76%

Total shots were Morecambe 4 Newcastle 30

Shots on target were Morecambe 1 Newcastle 11

Corners were Morecambe 2 Newcastle 6

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark (Fraser 45), Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden (Barlaser 62), Sean Longstaff, Almiron (Carroll 62), Murphy, Joelinton

Unused Subs

Darlow, Shelvey, Wilson, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

