Newcastle v Brighton player ratings from fans after 3-0 debacle – Pretty savage

The results of the Newcastle v Brighton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

A real horror show, not one of the 11 starters getting a rating from Newcastle fans of more than 3.8 out of 10.

Indeed, by far the best player was Miguel Almiron (5.2) who came off the bench for the second half, showed real spirit and willingness to close down the opposition and try to make something happening, ending up creating three chances for teammates out of the six shots Newcastle had in total (though not a single one on target!).

Of the eleven who started, keeper Karl Darlow (3.8) was highest rated, alongside the ever willing Javier Manquillo (3.8).

Only two others managed a rating of 3.0 or better, Fernandez (3.3) doing his best with little cover in front of him, and whilst Callum Wilson missed the one chance he was presented with, he did do ok on the scraps he was fed, in terms of running in behind and holding the ball up but getting pretty much zero support.

As for the opposite end of the spectrum, Andy Carroll (1.7) was a passenger.

Clueless from Steve Bruce to play Carroll up against Brighton’s three big centre-backs who had him in their pocket, whilst the Newcastle striker’s total lack of mobility meant Wilson had no help and it also meant minimal pressure on Brighton as they built from the back.

Even before he picked up an injury, ASM (1.8) didn’t really look up for this. No idea why but it was similar at West Ham, only they were so poor it didn’t get picked up on so much. Gave away the penalty and was caught out a few other times defensively. Almiron should have been played on the left instead to help deal with Lamptey but ASM should still have done better in the short time he was on the pitch.

Elsewhere in the team, Lascelles (2.4) was really poor and his lack of pace exposed at times – also at fault for the third goal as he stood off, whilst Jamal Lewis (2.8) had a tough time of it, not helped by ASM in that first half.

Shelvey (2.1) totally ineffective and outclassed by the opposition midfield, a similar story on the day for both Hendrick (2.5) and Hayden (2.8).

Apologies for only getting round to putting these ratings up now, a game we all want to forget!

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6am Friday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

