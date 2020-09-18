Player Ratings

Newcastle v Blackburn player ratings from fans after 1-0 win – Harsh on Joelinton?

The results of the Newcastle v Blackburn player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

One Newcastle United player well clear of the rest.

Making his first team debut 12 years after being released by the club as a 16 year old, Newcastle United fan Mark Gillespie (7.3) made a dream debut. A win and a clean sheet, plus voted man of the match by the fans voting in our player ratings.

Not so great news for the performance, as it sums up just how poor Tuesday was, as Blackburn dominated possession and had more shots on target and corners.

Backing up this as a fortunate victory relying on poor Blackburn finishing and decent displays from certain individuals at the back, Ciaran Clark (6.7) was second highest in fan ratings, as he came from long-term injury with a very decent display.

Only two other players though rated 6.0 or better.

Miguel Almiron (6.6) was easily the best NUFC player in the opposing half and capped a good display with a superb ball for Ryan Fraser to score the only goal. Fraser (6.4) did ok on his debut and took his goal well, though clearly you could see the effects of no proper pre-season and no football since March.

At the very opposite end of the spectrum we have Joelinton (1.9). He was very poor but then again so were others, did he deserve to be marked so very low or a bit harsh? Difficult to guess what will happen with the Brazilian but unless he can play significantly better than this, how can he get many / any games?

DeAndre Yedlin (3.4) was rated second lowest and looks desperately in need of a move elsewhere, struggling even against Championship level opposition.

The middle of the pitch just didn’t work with Sean Longstaff (4.0) really poor and in truth Dan Barlaser (5.0) only marginally better. Blackburn dominating them and the only thing to say in defence of the midfielders, is that Steve Bruce’s very negative tactics didn’t help.

Krafth (4.6) didn’t look comfortable as a makeshift centre-back and no surprise as we are yet to see him impress in his usual right-back position, whilst Matt Ritchie (5.0) was also poor, repeatedly going backwards rather than forwards when he had the ball.

Yet again Javier Manquillo (5.7) was messed about, the only player asked to play 72 hours after the opening game at West Ham and out of position on the left, he wasn’t great but stuck at it and did a job for the team.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 9am Friday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

