Newcastle v Blackburn League Cup second round match date and time confirmed
The date and time has been confirmed for Newcastle v Blackburn.
The League Cup second round match will be played on Tuesday 15 September, with kick-off at 7.30pm.
Newcastle United have announced the date and kick-off and confirmed of course that the game will be behind closed doors, no mention though of fans being able to watch it via any live TV option.
Newcastle United now know their route to the League Cup fourth round as when the second round was drawn on Sunday, it was immediately followed by the draw for round three.
If Newcastle beat Blackburn, they then play away at either Oldham or Morecambe, third round games played the following midweek (week commencing Monday 21 September). The fourth round then played week commencing Monday 28 September.
There is then a three months gap before round five, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.
The League Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday 28 February.
The complete Third Round League Cup draw:
Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town v Manchester Utd
Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton or Portsmouth
Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
West Ham Utd or Charlton Athletic v Leeds Utd or Hull City
Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford
Newport County or Cambridge Utd v Oxford Utd or Watford
Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City
Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]