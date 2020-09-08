News

Newcastle v Blackburn League Cup second round match date and time confirmed

The date and time has been confirmed for Newcastle v Blackburn.

The League Cup second round match will be played on Tuesday 15 September, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Newcastle United have announced the date and kick-off and confirmed of course that the game will be behind closed doors, no mention though of fans being able to watch it via any live TV option.

Newcastle United now know their route to the League Cup fourth round as when the second round was drawn on Sunday, it was immediately followed by the draw for round three.

If Newcastle beat Blackburn, they then play away at either Oldham or Morecambe, third round games played the following midweek (week commencing Monday 21 September). The fourth round then played week commencing Monday 28 September.

There is then a three months gap before round five, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.

The League Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday 28 February.

The complete Third Round League Cup draw:

Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town v Manchester Utd

Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

West Ham Utd or Charlton Athletic v Leeds Utd or Hull City

Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford

Newport County or Cambridge Utd v Oxford Utd or Watford

Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City

Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham

