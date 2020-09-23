News

Newcastle United young stars easily beaten 3-0 by Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury strolled this game against the young Newcastle United stars.

Some great wins in recent years for the NUFC under 21s against League One and Two opposition but this was never going to be one of them.

Very similar to the Newcastle United defeat to Brighton on Sunday, the Newcastle United under 21s were overwhelmed early on in this EFL Trophy group stage game.

Scott High shot and Ryan Barnett putting Shrewsbury two up very early on, scoring in the 11th and 18th minutes, but in truth it could have been four or more by half-time.

The League One club made it 3-0 on 55 minutes and strolled the rest of the match.

As per the first team on Sunday, never really threatening the Shrewsbury goal.

A big step up for Newcastle’s under 21s when they play League One first team opposition such as this and hopefully the experience will help their progress, coming up against stronger opponents.

Making his reserve team debut and playing the opening 62 minutes was Reagan Thomson, the 17 year old midfielder signed from Queens Park in January.

Academy teams such as Newcastle United play all their EFL Trophy group stage matches away from home and they now have visits to League One Crewe Alexandra and League Two Bolton Wanderers to look forward to.

Shrewsbury Town 3 Newcastle United Under 21s 0

Brown, Cass, Francillette, Brookwell, Wilson (Stephenson 15), Thomson (Carlyon 62), Young, Longelo (Gamblin 85), Flaherty, Anderson, Toure

