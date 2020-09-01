Opinion

Newcastle United to be top 3 after 9 games according to form guide – No I haven’t gone mad

Newcastle United may have put in a shambolic performance and lost 5-1 at Middlesbrough earlier today.

Yes the Magpies may well be having to start the season with Dubravka, Gayle, Schar and Matty Longstaff out injured.

I accept that Joelinton and Muto have taken no part in pre-season and the club are refusing to comment.

Jonjo Shelvey was also added to the missing / injured list when nowhere to be seen at Boro today, whilst Hendrick and Krafth are missing most of the final two weeks of pre-season due to international duty.

Yes, I know that not a penny has been spent in the transfer market and we are only 11 days away from the new season.

However, I have great news for all Newcastle United fans, we are destined to be in the top three by late November, if the form book holds up, let me explain….

Here are nine results from the 2019/20 season:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 0 Brighton 0

Tottenham 0 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 0

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 Everton 2

Southampton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

That is five wins, three draws and one defeat from those nine games, 18 points from a possible 27.

One or two of you might have clicked by now but yes…the above are the first nine fixtures that Newcastle United have to start the 2019/20 season.

So all Steve Bruce and his players need to do is to repeat the same results in these games from last season.

This is how the Premier League looked after nine matches in 2019/20:

As you can see, Newcastle were in the relegation zone after Steve Bruce’s first nine games last season, however, 18 points would have seen them top three.

So have the fixtures fallen kindly this time?

Hmmm, the way things are looking at the moment, any game is looking a tough one. Plus, very difficult to believe that the likes of those 1-0 wins over Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs will be repeated as things stand, no matter how much luck Steve Bruce might carry.

A word of warning as well…

Whilst these first nine fixtures of 2020/21 delivered 18 points last season, when you look at the following nine fixtures it doesn’t have such a positive vibe when looking at results in the same fixtures last season.

As well as playing the three promoted clubs in fixtures 10-18 in 2020/21, we play Sheffield United away which NUFC won 2-0 last season, but the other five fixtures were all defeats (away losses at Palace, Villa and Man City, plus home defeats to Liverpool and Leicester).

Reality is that we have seen some shambolic lead ups to seasons in 13 years of Mike Ashley at Newcastle United BUT this 14th one is surely his crowning glory.

