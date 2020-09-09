News

Newcastle United squad numbers announced – 32 players

An official announcement by the club on Wednesday afternoon has revealed the Newcastle United squad numbers for the 2020/21 season.

Altogether, there are 32 players given squad numbers.

The Newcastle United squad numbers revealed ahead of Saturday night’s opening Premier League match with West Ham.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, which starts this weekend.

New signing Callum Wilson takes the number 13 shirt, which he was during his time at AFC Bournemouth, with Joelinton keeping the famous number nine.

Ryan Fraser has been given the number 21 while Jamal Lewis will wear number 15. Jeff Hendrick, who joined the Magpies last month, is number 16 while Mark Gillespie has taken number 29.

Matty Longstaff – who recently signed a new contract with his boyhood club – has been given the number four shirt, with Yoshinori Muto now number 27. Jacob Murphy is now number 23. Young goalkeeper Dan Langley has been given the number 41.’

Whilst Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar aren’t amongst those to be given Newcastle United squad numbers, other players expected to leave have been given one.

Amongst them Florian Lejeuen who is reportedly heading back to Spain, probably on loan to Alaves.

Whilst others expected to depart such as Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu and DeAndre Yedlin, also get a squad number.

It was reported earlier that Joelinton was set to keep the number 9 shirt and that has proved correct, Callum Wilson with lucky number 13 shirt.

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Ciaran Clark

3 Paul Dummett

4 Matty Longstaff

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Andy Carroll

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Joelinton

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Dwight Gayle

13 Callum Wilson

14 Isaac Hayden

15 Jamal Lewis

16 Jeff Hendrick

17 Emil Krafth

18 Federico Fernández

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Florian Lejeune

21 Ryan Fraser

22 DeAndre Yedlin

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

26 Karl Darlow

27 Yoshinori Muto

28 Henri Saivet

29 Mark Gillespie

30 Christian Atsu

32 Daniel Barlaser

36 Sean Longstaff

41 Dan Langley

