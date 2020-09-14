News

Newcastle United squad hasn’t been stronger than this for a very long time – Tony Mowbray

With the recent additions, the Newcastle United certainly has the numbers.

Steve Bruce admitting that a significant number of players have to be now moved out in this window.

Florian Lejeune joined Alaves on loan, whilst Monday brought news that Yoshinori Muto is also now heading to La Liga on an initial year long loan deal.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match at St James Park, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray says that as well as numbers, Newcastle now also have the quality.

Indeed, Mowbray has declared: ‘The additions made the squad as strong as I’ve seen from a Newcastle team in a very long time.’

The Blackburn manager was impressed by Newcastle’s win and performance on Saturday and was equally impressed by those players who didn’t start the game.

Tony Mowbray saying it sums up the strength of this Newcastle United squad now, that the likes of Almiron, Joelinton and Ritchie weren’t in the starting eleven.

Tony Mowbray speaking ahead of playing Newcastle:

“This will be another tough game against a side with a lot of expectation, especially playing at home.

“Newcastle United with a lot of fans is more difficult a test than a Newcastle United with no fans in the stadium, but it remains a Premier League team with Premier League players.

“They’ve made a lot of new signings in the last few weeks which will have given them a lift, just as their win at West Ham at the weekend would have done as well.

“We’ll go there, be really competitive and give it our best shot as usual.

“They looked organised and worked hard against West Ham, the [Newcastle] bench looked really strong as well [at West Ham].

“The additions made the squad as strong as I’ve seen from a Newcastle team in a very long time.

“The players who have come in have given them some real depth to their side. The Matt Ritchies, the Joelintons, a £40m player, Almiron, they were all sitting on the bench at the weekend. They’re looking pretty strong at the moment.

“Whatever team Steve picks against us, it’s going to be a strong team.

“That’s the Premier League for you and these are great tests for our young players, the likes of [Lewis] Travis, [Ryan] Nyambe and [Adam] Armstrong.”

