Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United set to sign Rodrigo Vilca – Report

Rodrigo Vilca is set to sign for Newcastle United according to reports on Thursday morning.

The 21 year old currently plays for Deportivo Municipal in Peru.

The playmaker having scored three times in nine starts this season, his team currently 12th in the league table.

The Mail describe the young midfielder as ‘highly rated’ but say he will cost Newcastle only an initial £250,000 if they complete the deal.

In order to help the player adapt to the more physical game in England, the report adds that Newcastle would likely send Rodrigo Vilca out on loan immediately, in order for him to get regular football and get used to the physicality of football here.

The player has also been involved already with the national team after being called up by Peru.

Monday saw the latest appearance for his club, as 2-1 win over Ayacucho with Rodrigo Vilca scoring the winner.

Any mention of Peru will see many fans going misty eyed thinking back to the great Nobby Solano. A dream of a player and hopefully one day we will see a similar level of talent playing for Newcastle United.

