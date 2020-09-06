Newcastle United route to League Cup fourth round now laid out after 2nd and 3rd round draws
Newcastle United now know their route to the League Cup fourth round
Sunday afternoon saw the draws for the second AND third round take place.
Newcastle United drawn at home to Blackburn Rovers in the second round.
That game will take place in the week commencing Monday 14 September.
The third round will then take place the week commencing Monday 21 September.
That third round draw took place immediately after the second round one and if NUFC get past Blackburn, they will play either Morecambe or Oldham away from home.
There will actually be four rounds in total of the League Cup completed before the end of September, with the fourth round to be played week commencing Monday 28 September.
There is then a three months gap before round five, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.
The League Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday 28 February.
The complete Third Round League Cup draw:
Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
Reading or Luton Town v Manchester Utd
Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton or Portsmouth
Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
West Ham Utd or Charlton Athletic v Leeds Utd or Hull City
Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield Utd
Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley
Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford
Newport County or Cambridge Utd v Oxford Utd or Watford
Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City
Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham
