Newcastle United route to League Cup fourth round now laid out after 2nd and 3rd round draws

Sunday afternoon saw the draws for the second AND third round take place.

Newcastle United drawn at home to Blackburn Rovers in the second round.

That game will take place in the week commencing Monday 14 September.

The third round will then take place the week commencing Monday 21 September.

That third round draw took place immediately after the second round one and if NUFC get past Blackburn, they will play either Morecambe or Oldham away from home.

There will actually be four rounds in total of the League Cup completed before the end of September, with the fourth round to be played week commencing Monday 28 September.

There is then a three months gap before round five, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.

The League Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday 28 February.

The complete Third Round League Cup draw:

Bradford City or Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town v Manchester Utd

Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton or Portsmouth

Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

West Ham Utd or Charlton Athletic v Leeds Utd or Hull City

Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield Utd

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford

Newport County or Cambridge Utd v Oxford Utd or Watford

Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City

Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham

