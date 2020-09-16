News

Newcastle United official announcement – Yoshinori Muto completes move to Eibar

A Newcastle United official announcement on Wednesday morning has confirmed that Yoshinori Muto has moved to La Liga.

The Japanese striker joining Eibar on loan for the 2020/21 season.

No place in the Newcastle squad for the 28 year old who has two years left on his NUFC deal.

Fair to say that things haven’t worked out for Yoshinori Muto at Newcastle United.

Bought for £9.5m in August 2018, the Japanese striker has never really got to grips with the Premier League, only making seven Premier League starts (plus 18 sub appearances) and scored that one PL goal in the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2018/19.

Eibar are real minnows who are competing in La Liga despite the odds, getting the smallest crowds (when allowed) in the whole division, averaging only 4,000 per home match.

They started the season with a 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday but desperately need more goals. They only scored 39 (still one more than NUFC!) in 38 La Liga matches in 2019/20 and are obviously hoping Yoshinori Muto can help in that respect…

Eibar is where Newcastle brought in Florian Lejeune from back in 2017, the central defender having also recently moved on loan to Spain, joining up with Joselu at Alaves.

Steve Bruce had on Monday morning named five players who needed to definitely move on in this transfer window, Yoshinori Muto amongst them.

“I like Christian [Atsu] – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, a good professional – but in a situation where, are they going to play enough?

“There has to come a time when they go and play football.

“The same goes for Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here.

“We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro.

“Saivet, Atsu, Muto, Lazaar, Aarons – they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again.”

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto has completed a loan move to Spanish side Eibar.

The 28-year-old will spend the duration of the 2020/21 season at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, where Eibar kicked off the new La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Muto arrived on Tyneside from German club Mainz in summer 2018 and has made 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Japan international has registered two goals for the Magpies, scoring in a Premier League defeat at Manchester United in October 2018 and a Carabao Cup tie with Leicester City in August 2019.’

