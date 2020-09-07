News

Newcastle United official announcement – Ryan Fraser signs up until 2025

Monday has seen confirmation that Ryan Fraser is now a Newcastle player.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing that the 26 year old has now completed his move.

The winger having ran his Bournemouth contract down so he could leave as a free agent, now having signed a five year deal with Newcastle.

Ryan Fraser revealed as Newcastle United’s latest signing, following the announcement of his former Bournemouth teammate Callum Wilson’s four year deal a few hours earlier.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of Scotland international winger Ryan Fraser.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal at St. James’ Park and joins Steve Bruce’s side after leaving AFC Bournemouth in June.

Fraser will once again team up with former Cherries teammate Callum Wilson, with the England striker also sealing a move to the Magpies on Monday.

Ryan Fraser said: “I’m absolutely buzzing for it – I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I’ve been getting.

“It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

“So I’m really looking forward to it and I just cant wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “I’m delighted to bring Ryan to Newcastle United. We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer.

“His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I’m looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.

“He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season.”

Born in Aberdeen, Fraser began his career with his hometown side in the Scottish top division, signing professional terms in summer 2010 and making his first team debut as a 16-year-old.

After catching the eye in the opening months of the 2012/13 campaign, Fraser secured a switch to AFC Bournemouth and he would help his new club to climb from League One to the Premier League in the space of just two-and-a-half seasons.

A loan spell at Ipswich Town followed before Fraser returned to the South Coast to become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side, registering 14 Premier League assists during the 2018/19 season – second only to Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

After 208 appearances for the club, Fraser’s contract at the Vitality Stadium expired in June 2020.’

