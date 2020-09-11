News

Newcastle United official announcement – Key midfielder signs new six year deal

A surprise Newcastle United announcement has revealed that Isaac Hayden has signed a new deal.

The midfielder agreeing a lengthy six year deal which contracts him to NUFC until the age of 31.

At the same time, Karl Darlow has agreed a new five year contract, taking him up to the age of 34.

Both players had under 10 months of their current contracts remaining.

A big relief with Isaac Hayden, as he had repeatedly talked about moving back down south for family reasons.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United are pleased to confirm Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow have both signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Hayden, who joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016, has committed his future to the Magpies after the midfielder agreed a new six-year deal.

Darlow, who made the switch from Nottingham Forest to Tyneside in the summer of 2014, has penned a five-year deal with the club.

Hayden was part of the Newcastle side which won the Sky Bet Championship trophy in 2016/17 and has made over 100 appearances for United.

Isaac Hayden said: “I’m delighted. It shows a lot of loyalty and commitment from both sides.

“It’s great to have agreed this before the start of the season and we can focus on getting the football right and getting as high up the Premier League table as we can.”

Darlow, who made his Premier League debut away at West Bromwich Albion in 2015, was another key member of the Championship title-winning side after keeping 13 clean sheets in 34 league appearances.

Karl Darlow said: “I’m really happy to have extended my stay. I’ve had five very good years and things are very positive here, especially with the new players coming in.

“There’s a buzz around the place and that’s great going into a new season. I’m happy to get sorted and give myself something to really get my teeth into.”

Steve Bruce added: “I’ve been impressed with Karl. He hasn’t played a lot because of the performances of Martin Dúbravka, but he’s a very, very good goalkeeper and I’m delighted to tie him up. “

“I’m delighted with Isaac too. He’s a 25-year-old midfielder with his best years ahead of him.

“I know it has been a little bit on-off in terms of his future, so I’m very pleased he has committed himself to the club.

“We have had a very good week and a very good window with the players we have brought in, but the business we have done in terms of keeping players here has been very important too.”

