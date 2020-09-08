News

Newcastle United official announcement – Jamal Lewis signs up until 2025

Tuesday has seen confirmation that Jamal Lewis is now a Newcastle player.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing that the 22 year old has now completed his move.

The left-back leaving relegated Norwich and now having signed a five year deal with Newcastle.

Jamal Lewis revealed as Newcastle United’s latest signing, following the announcement of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser on Monday.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Highly-rated full-back Jamal Lewis has become Newcastle United’s fifth signing of the summer after joining the Magpies from Norwich City.

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international has signed a five-year contract at St. James’ Park after earning rave reviews for his performances last season despite the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League.

Lewis, who started his youth career with his hometown club, Luton, before joining Norwich’s Academy in 2014, won a Sky Bet Championship title-winners’ medal with the East Anglian side in 2018/19 and was also named in the league’s Team of the Season before further enhancing his reputation in the top flight last term.

He is the third full international to join Newcastle United this week, following England forward Callum Wilson and Scotland star Ryan Fraser, whose signatures were confirmed on Monday.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “Jamal is a very exciting prospect. I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season.

“He is only 22 years old and has a wonderful future ahead of him so I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come.

“It’s been a great week for us with incoming players. We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key.”

Lewis, speaking to NUFC TV, added: “It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I’m delighted to be here now.

“Newcastle’s such a great club with such history and I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take with both hands.”

