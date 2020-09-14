News

Newcastle United official announcement: How to watch Newcastle v Blackburn live TV

A Newcastle United official announcement on Monday morning has confirmed that Newcastle v Blackburn can be watched by fans on Tuesday night.

That is watched via an official stream, with of course fans still not allowed inside St James Park.

The price is £10 and available only to fans inside the UK.

Details of how to view and pay are below.

Steve Bruce has stated this morning that both Ryan Fraser and Mark Gillespie are set to start this Newcastle v Blackburn match.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup second round tie against Blackburn Rovers will be shown live by the EFL.

The game – as with all second, third and fourth round ties in the competition – will be played behind closed doors.

The tie has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports, but UK-based supporters will be able to watch the match via the Carabao Cup official live streaming platform.

Match passes are available for £10 here. Prices are set by the EFL, who are managing the service. The coverage will be single-camera, with commentary.

Please note that matches are only available in the UK and will not be streamed overseas.

The game will also be broadcast live on the radio in the UK by BBC Newcastle, with worldwide live audio commentary on NUFC TV.

NUFC TV will also have free highlights of the match from 1am on Wednesday.’

