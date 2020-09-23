News

Newcastle United official announcement: How to watch Morecambe v Newcastle live TV

A Newcastle United official announcement on has confirmed Morecambe v Newcastle live TV access.

The third round cup-tie can be watched by fans on Wednesday night.

That is via an official stream, with of course fans still not allowed inside stadiums and indeed that is now expected to continue for the foreseeable future, Boris Johnson indicating it could be for the next six months.

The price is £10 and available only to fans inside the UK.

Details of how to view and pay are below.

Steve Bruce has stated that both Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis are ruled out through injury, very unlikely though that they would have been considered anyway, with Steve Bruce almost certain to name a team with countless changes to the one beaten by Brighton.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Morecambe will be shown live by the EFL.

The game – as with all second, third and fourth round ties in the competition – will be played behind closed doors.

The tie has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports, but UK-based supporters will be able to watch the match via the Carabao Cup official live streaming platform.

Match passes are available for £10 here. Prices are set by the EFL, who are managing the service. The coverage will be single-camera, with commentary.

Please note that matches are only available in the UK and will not be streamed overseas.

Unfortunately, due to competition rules, the usual free live audio commentary on NUFC TV will not be available for this game.

NUFC TV will, however, have free highlights of the match from 1am on Thursday.

