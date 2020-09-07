News

Newcastle United official announcement – Callum Wilson signs up until 2024

Monday has seen confirmation that Callum Wilson is now a Newcastle player.

A Newcastle United official announcement revealing that the 28 year old has now completed his move.

The striker choosing Newcastle over Aston Villa after both met Bournemouth’s valuation.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth.

The 28 year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract that will keep him at St. James’ Park until summer 2024.

Callum Wilson said: “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.

“With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him.

“He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.

“The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.

“I’m grateful the club has made it happen. Lee Charnley and those behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit.”

Wilson began his career at hometown club Coventry City, rising through the club’s academy and enjoying loan spells at Kettering and Tamworth before scoring 23 goals in 55 senior appearances for the Sky Blues.

After moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2014, Wilson fired the Cherries to promotion in his first season – scoring 20 goals in 45 Championship outings – before becoming the South Coast club’s talisman in the Premier League.

His performances brought full international recognition in November 2018, with Wilson scoring on his England debut against the United States at Wembley.’

