Newcastle United now in talks to sign Callum Wilson including player swap – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now revealed on Tuesday morning that Newcastle United are now in talks to sign Callum Wilson.

Other media are also reporting the same and it follows earlier press reports this past week saying Newcastle had made contact with Bournemouth.

The 28 year old striker looks sure to leave the relegated club with both club and player looking to make that happen.

Newcastle United are competing with Aston Villa for the striker and Keith Downie of Sky Sports says that much could depend on Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie played alongside Callum Wilson in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons when many of Wilson’s 25 goals in 54 starts in those two years were made by the winger, before he moved to Newcastle.

Now Sky Sports say that Newcastle are looking to part finance the deal by including Matt Ritchie in the package, whilst Aston Villa are offering cash.

Assuming Bournemouth want Matt Ritchie (which the reports say is the case, seeing him as a great asset to help them get promoted at the first attempt), it would then all appear to revolve around convincing Callum Wilson that Newcastle is a club he should choose ahead of Villa, plus coming to an agreement on the relative values of the two players.

Newcastle United are considering a move for Callum Wilson according to a new report on Thursday morning.

The injury to Dwight Gayle should surely have been the final straw to finally convince even Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce that at least one new striker is essential (preferably at least two).

Andy Carroll has scored twice in the two friendlies but with his fitness record it would be sheer folly to be relying too much on him, plus he hasn’t scored a Premier League goal for 29 months.

To add to the total farce of NUFC’s pre-season preparations, neither Joelinton or Yoshinori Muto have taken any part in pre-season and the club are still refusing to comment on their absence.

The season kicks off in 11 days time.

Callum Wilson has long been linked with Newcastle United and indeed it was during the 2016/17 promotion season when Rafa Benitez was said to be looking at the striker as an addition when coming back to the top tier. However, Mike Ashley of course refused to give Rafa any proper backing and only £5m was made available to bring in Joselu.

In his five seasons in the Premier League, Callum Wilson has scored 5, 6, 8, 14 and 8 goals.

However, he has had more than his fair share of injuries and with 41 goals in 109 PL starts (plus 17 sub appearances), averaging a goal every 233 minutes, that is a pretty decent record of scoring roughly every two and a half games worth on average.

If it ends up not being Callum Wilson then Newcastle need to find somebody else pronto, as going into the season with what they have got at the moment, is asking for serious trouble.

