Newcastle United need to move players out before bringing others in – Report

An interesting update on the Newcastle United transfer activity, or rather, the lack of it.

Only 10 days to go until the Premier League kicks off and the Newcastle United squad now looking scarily short of quality in key areas, also short of strength in depth in others.

However, in this update from the Chronicle it maybe answers a few questions.

They say that Newcastle United are genuinely interested in signing Rob Holding from Arsenal BUT that it is unlikely even that loan deal will be allowed to happen by Mike Ashley, unless other players move out first.

Newcastle fans have also been puzzled by the fact that the club have been linked with so many centre-backs, including Holding. This Chronicle report appears to answer that puzzle as well, saying that their information from sources is that Steve Bruce wants to move on Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune.

The report says that the two centre-backs have been offered to clubs, including in possible ‘swap-deal’ moves with other clubs.

No massive surprise really, when you look at last season. Lascelles and Fernandez first choice for Bruce, now Ckark back fit, with Dummett able to play in the middle as well, though he is also NUFC’s only left-back!

Lejeune only made four PL starts under Steve Bruce last season, the last of those on new year’s day (see photo above), named on the bench a number of times after that but no league starts, injuries also affecting his availability.

Very similar story with Schar, he actually started 14 PL games under Bruce but that new year’s day 3-0 home defeat to Leicester also appears to have been a pivotal moment. Only one more PL game as a starter before brought back after restart as an emergency midfielder for a couple of games and as a centre-back against Tottenham when nobody else was available.

This maybe reflects what Steve Bruce sees in a centre-back, both Schar and Lejeune good on the ball but likes of Lascelles and Fernandez preferred as out and out defenders with limited ability on the ball.

The Chronicle add that DeAndre Yedlin could also leave, which is no great surprise when he ended up as third choice behind Krafth and Manquillo last season. Newcastle also still trying to move on the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons and Henri Saivet.

The idea of needing players to leave to make room for others, would also back up the claims of Newcastle only doing a deal for Callum Wilson if Matt Ritchie moves the other way, getting his wages off the books as well as bringing the transfer fee down.

It remains to be seen whether this reticence to allow signings, even loan ones, in unless others leave first, also extends to positions where Newcastle are desperate for more creativity and goals. Despite Gayle’s injury, do NUFC have to get Muto and / or others off the books before signings can be made?

It would certainly help explain the excruciating lack of activity so far this summer.

The thing is though, that only Gillespie and Hendrick have been added to the wage bill so far, whilst Elliot, Rose, Bentaleb, Colback, Lazaro and Sterry are no longer paid by NUFC, Ki as well after he left in January.

All clubs always have a number of players that they would like to move on BUT they also balance that against what they need and the timescales involved.

For Newcastle to be in such a weak position with their team and squad options with only 10 days until the Premier League kicks off, is taking a huge risk, which we are used to with Mike Ashley in control.

