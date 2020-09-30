Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make enquiry for Phil Jones – Report

Newcastle United have made an approach to Manchester United about Phil Jones, according to The Telegraph.

Their report claims that after a loan deal for Arsenal’s Rob Holding collapsed, Newcastle have now turned to the 28 year old.

It seems pretty transparent that Steve Bruce wants to bring in another centre-back.

He has left Florian Lejeune go out on loan, has made clear he doesn’t rate Fabian Schar, whilst Ciaran Clark is out injured once again. Whilst Paul Dummett, who has generally impressed on the odd occasion when playing centre-back, is also injured.

That leaves only Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez.

However, with only five days to go until the transfer deadline, another obstacle is the fact that Newcastle have failed to move on a number of unwanted players, with Mike Ashley yet again refusing to cut deals that would see certain players leave.

Not sure just how credible this claim from The Telegraph is, Steve Bruce’s supposed interest was first reported by The Mirror back in March of this year. At that point, Phil Jones had been out with a knee injury for two months, now it is eight months out with the knee injury and no involvement in any Man Utd squad this season so far, not even in the League Cup games.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed Phil Jones as a 19 year old in a £16million deal with Blackburn in 2011 and as things stand, Jones is under contract at Old Trafford until summer 2023.

You can never say never but surely if Steve Bruce is to bring in a centre-back on loan, considering the fact that injuries continue to pile up under Bruce, the NUFC Head Coach would surely be looking for somebody looking more capable of being fit and available.

