Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United make £15m offer for Jamal Lewis – Report

Jamal Lewis could be set to be Newcastle United’s third signing of the summer.

Only seven days to go until the Premier League kicks off and Newcastle yet to spend a penny on transfer fees but the 22 year old left-back is in line to change that.

This is day 41 of the transfer window with 30 more days to go until it closes on Monday 5 October and Michael Bailey at The Athletic reports that Newcastle have made an offer of £15m for Jamal Lewis.

Lewis has been first choice for Norwich since making his league debut as a 19 year old in December 2017 and has already made 100 first team appearances for the Canaries.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Newcastle had enquired about Jamal Lewis earlier in the transfer window but had been put off by a £18m price tag.

However, this report from The Athletic says that Norwich are now expected to agree after Newcastle offered £15m plus ‘significantly’ more money in the future when / if the player hits performance related targets.

Jamal Lewis was a stand out player for Norwich last season, as a number of their younger players impressed despite relegation.

One of many players brought through their youth system (would be even better if Newcastle went for the excellent Max Aarons on the other side of the pitch as well), Lewis has been a regular for Northern Ireland these past couple of years. The left-back picking up his 13 cap last night, as Northern Ireland got a 1-1 draw in Romania.

Friday night had brought claims from Sky Sports in Italy that Sassuolo’s Brazilian left-back Rogerio was set to sign for Newcastle in a £12.5m deal.

As always with transfer stories, nothing definite until they actually sign.

However, at least it hopefully now appears that Newcastle United are finally set to bring in a new left-back with plenty of potential. Paul Dummett is a decent defender but very injury prone and limited going forward, at the very least he needs competition for the left-back slot and ideally somebody who would come in as new first choice.

Thankfully it appears that Danny Rose won’t be coming back to Newcastle after a poor to average loan spell, where at times he didn’t exactly look 100% committed.

