Newcastle United live TV matches in September – Details of Spurs away are now confirmed

Thursday has seen confirmation of the third of the Newcastle United live TV matches in September.

The Premier League having done a u-turn on live TV games, starting with September. Though with the way the virus situation appears to be heading, October matches will surely be confirmed as all to be on live TV shortly.

Originally 17 Premier League games were chosen by broadcasters to be shown this month but now all 28 September games will be shown live.

On Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed all of the matches up to and including 21 September, these included the first two Newcastle United live TV matches:

West Ham v Newcastle United – 12 September (8pm kick-off)

Newcastle United v Brighton – 20 September (2pm kick-off)

The Premier League said that the remaining 10 PL games in September would be confirmed later.

On Thursday, the Premier League have announced the remaining 10 games, Spurs v Newcastle will be played on Sunday 27 September with a 2pm kick-off, with Sky Sports showing this as well as the other two NUFC matches.

Listed below are all 28 Premier League matches in September with full details, including the final 10 games that the Premier League confirmed today.

Premier League September matches:

Saturday 12 September

12:30 Fulham v Arsenal (BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton (BT Sport)

17:30 Liverpool v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday 13 September

14:00 West Brom v Leicester (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)

Monday 14 September

18:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)

20:15 Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday 19 September

12:30 Everton v West Brom (BT Sport)

15:00 Leeds v Fulham (BT Sport)

17:30 Man Utd v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Arsenal v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 20 September

12:00 Southampton v Spurs (BT Sport)

14:00 Newcastle v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

19:00 Leicester v Burnley (BBC Sport)

Monday 21 September

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)

Saturday 26 September

12:30 Brighton v Man Utd (BT Sport)

15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton (Amazon Prime)*

(*This may move to 19:00 BST 27 September depending on PL club participation in the third round of the EFL Cup)

17:30 West Brom v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)

Sunday 27 September

12:00 Sheffield Utd v Leeds (BT Sport)

14:00 Spurs v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man City v Leicester (Sky Sports)

19:00 West Ham v Wolves (BT Sport)*

(*This may move to 15:00 BST 26 September depending on PL club participation in the third round of the EFL Cup)

Monday 28 September

18:00 Fulham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

20:15 Liverpool v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

