Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United in talks with Ryan Fraser but yet to agree on wages – Sky Sports

An exclusive on Tuesday reported that Newcastle ‘have agreed personal terms’ with Ryan Fraser and are just waiting on the winger making his decision.

The report came from The Telegraph and they said that these terms were agreed ‘several days’ ago and that Newcastle United are wondering why the free agent hasn’t given them an answer yet.

However, Wednesday has brought an update from Sky Sports, who say that whilst there have been talks by NUFC with Ryan Fraser, the claim from The Telegraph is incorrect, with Newcastle United yet to reach agreement on wages with the Scottish international.

There does though seem to be universal acceptance that part of Newcastle’s attraction to Ryan Fraser, is that it would mean a move closer to his family in Scotland.

Wages have often been flagged up in the past as a major reason why Newcastle have been unable to sign a whole host of players, with Mike Ashley refusing to compete with other clubs and pay the market rate.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle for Sky Sports and he also makes the point that players on free transfers often / usually expect higher wages than they would usually attract, due to no transfer payable.

That of course is exactly why Ryan Fraser ran down his Bournemouth contract, so that his next move would see him maximise wages and signing on fee.

As a 26 year old with potentially his best years ahead of him, no doubt Ryan Fraser will be looking to maximise both the wages and length of contract he will get, at Newcastle United or elsewhere.

Whilst he only got one Premier League goal and four assists last season, the big carrot for interested clubs is the thought of Ryan Fraser being able to potentially show the form that got him seven PL goals in 2018/19 and a massive 14 assists.

To be directly involved in 21 goals in one PL season is phenomenal for a winger / attacking midfielder, especially enticing for a club like Newcastle who only managed 38 league goals in total last season, NUFC having to go back 22 years for a season when they scored less goals.

With the odd exception, Newcastle are also seriously lacking in pace, so the capture of Ryan Fraser would be a big boost there as well.

Nineteenth months ago, it was actually claimed that Newcastle were preparing a summer 2019 deal for Ryan Fraser, allegedly set to do a deal with Bournemouth that would have seen Matt Ritchie go the other way as part of the deal.

Whether there was any truth in that and a move could have happened if Rafa Benitez had stayed, who knows?

However, ironically Tuesday morning also brought claims that Newcastle are now trying to buy Callum Wilson from Bournemouth and Matt Ritchie could be included in that deal as a makeweight.

If Newcastle did indeed satisfy Fraser’s wage demands, the next question would then be how long it would take for him to get to full fitness. The same as Jeff Hendrick, it is six months since Ryan Fraser played any competitive football, neither taking part after the Premier League restart.

