Opinion

Newcastle United have received an offer for only one player this summer – Report

The 2020 Newcastle United transfer window has belatedly sprung into life.

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson signed up on Monday.

Whilst it is expected that sometime on Tuesday we will hear that Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis has followed them in.

A wasted six weeks of the transfer window, with only squad players Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick added.

These credible signings only added when the new season season is only days away.

In those barren weeks, we were repeatedly told in media reports that if we were to see significant business in this transfer window, unwanted current Newcastle players had to move on.

Did the failure to get unwanted players out of St James Park play a significant part in the slow / stop wasted six weeks?

The three loan players (Rose, Lazaro and Bentaleb) all went back to their clubs of course, whilst players such as Elliot who was out of contract left. However, not a single senior player has been sold or even gone out on loan so far.

Now a new report in The Times says that as well as no still-contracted NUFC senior player being sold or loaned out this summer, Newcastle have indeed had an offer for only player in the entire transfer window so far.

They say that ‘out of the many players available’, it is only Dan Barlaser who has been the subject of a bid. The midfielder impressed on loan as Rotherham were promoted last season and The Times say that the now Championship club have offered £300,000 during this window, to try and take the 23 year old on a permanent deal.

The NUFC journalists often talk about whether the club should ‘cash in’ on unwanted players, as though there are queues of clubs waiting for the chance of signing them.

Mike Ashley’s dismal running of the club and in particular, no coherent consistent sensible and ambitious transfer strategy, has led to Newcastle United having more than their fair share of unwanted players now.

There is always the feeling that Ashley thinks he can get new players on the relative cheap, whilst at the same time believing he can get top dollar when selling, making it even more difficult / impossible to move certain players on. Especially with many signings from abroad, where they end up on wages with Newcastle that clubs in most European leagues will find impossible to match.

So when it comes to players that Newcastle are likely to have tried to move on this summer, here are my estimations of what they are actually worth:

Fabian Schar – £4m

I know that as Newcastle fans we would rate him higher than that but Steve Bruce has made clear he doesn’t want the Swiss international and the most likely destination would be another European league, the defender turns 29 in December and I think would need to be priced around that £4m mark to sell.

Florian Lejeune – £2m

A similar position to Schar I think, also popular with Newcastle fans but Steve Bruce not keen on footballing centre-backs.

Would likely end up on the continent if leaving and he has only started 15 Premier League matches these past 28 months, due to two bad injuries and then Steve Bruce not giving him many games. Would probably be seen as a risky signing by clubs due to the injuries, so would need to be priced accordingly.

Matt Ritchie – £5m

You could maybe still get up to around £5m even though Ritchie turns 31 on Thursday.

Done well for Newcastle but will find first team chances limited unless injuries. I’m sure Mike Ashley will be keen to get Ritchie’s wages off the bill but will he (Ashley) take a realistic transfer fee?

DeAndre Yedlin – £1m

Done an ok job in his time at Newcastle but only a year to go on his contract and needs to move on. You might get up to a couple of million for him off a Championship club, otherwise needs to move overseas.

Jacob Murphy – £2m

Similar to Yedlin, sadly the Newcastle fan proving not able to handle the Premier League and a case of a Championship club coming up with a bid. Maybe Norwich use a little bit of the money they are getting for Jamal Lewis?

Yoshinori Muto – £2m

Had a reasonable record in the Bundesliga and a chance that a lesser club there might take him if the price is right.

Christian Atsu – £1m

Another with just a year to go on his NUFC deal and not up to the Premier League. There was talk of Celtic maybe interested and that is about his level, or another one of the weaker leagues on the continent.

Emil Krafth – £1m

Maybe Steve Bruce wouldn’t want to sell him, so as not to lose face after bringing him only last summer. However, clearly he has got nowhere near PL level in his performances and would be best all round if he moved on.

Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar – £0

All of these have less than 10 months to go on their contracts and you would hope even Mike Ashley wouldn’t be expecting a transfer fee – but I wouldn’t be so sure. With this trio it would be worth NUFC doing a deal on their wages to pay them off now, meaning they can leave and find a new club where they can accept lower wages if getting some money from Newcastle to go.

I still wouldn’t put it past Mike Ashley to be willing to sell off one of Newcastle’s better players (Hayden or Shelvey) to help offset the £30m he is allowing to be spent. Hopefully though his unrealistic valuations will prevent that happening.

