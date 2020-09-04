News

Newcastle United fans can look forward to two League Cup draws on Sunday

The crazy football schedule this coming season will include four rounds of the League Cup being played before the end of September.

The first round matches have been taking place ahead of the league seasons beginning and on Sunday Brentford v Wycombe will be shown on live TV.

After that match, at around 2pm, not one but two rounds of the League Cup will be drawn.

The second round will be drawn and that is when Newcastle United will be included (see below).

Then immediately after that League Cup second round is drawn, they will then also draw the third round.

Round two will take place on Tuesday, 15th September and Wednesday, 16th September, with the Magpies entering the draw at that stage along with the other Premier League clubs who aren’t competing in European competition.

The remaining top flight sides will enter at the round three stage, which will be played a week on from round two, and round four will take place a week after that, on Tuesday, 29th September and Wednesday, 30th September.

Round five is scheduled to be played just before Christmas on Tuesday, 22nd December and Wednesday, 23rd December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.

The Carabao Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday, 28th February.

Newcastle United official announcement:

Although supporters will not be able to attend these fixtures due to Covid-19 guidelines, the draws will be conducted in this manner to assist clubs given the short notice between round dates.


