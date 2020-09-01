Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United could at last unload Christian Atsu after approach from Celtic – Report

Christian Atsu could finally be on his way out of St James Park.

An ‘exclusive’ has now reported that Celtic have made an approach to take the Ghanaian international north of the border.

Christian Atsu is one of a number of players that Newcastle are desperate to move out, as with Mike Ashley refusing to allow any kind of realistic transfer budget, getting unwanted players’ wages and any transfer fees, will boost the meagre funds available.

The ‘exclusive’ comes from Sports World Ghana who say that their information is that Celtic have contacted Newcastle United to sign the 28 year old player.

A year ago, with both Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin out injured, Christian Atsu was given a run of games and made four starts by the end of September, however, he didn’t take his chance.

This despite claiming in a September 2019 interview (see below) that he felt his ‘sharpness was returning’ to the winger’s game.

After September 2019 though, Christian Atsu only made two more Premier League starts and indeed after 21 January 2020, only got on a PL pitch once as a sub in the 5-0 hammering at Man City. The player simply filling a shirt and place on the bench, named as a sub in 22 of the 38 PL matches last season.

One of countless players to join and never/hardly play for Chelsea, instead being repeatedly loaned out before being sold at a profit.

In the two seasons before he arrived at Newcastle on loan initially in summer 2016, Christian Atsu had only managed four league starts out on loan at Malaga and Everton.

In that 2016/17 Championship season, Christian Atsu was directly involved in eight goals (scoring five, three assists) despite only 15 starts (17 sub appearances).

However, in these three Premier League since then, has only been directly involved in another eight league goals (scoring three, five assists) in 40 PL starts (and 35 sub appearances).

Very rarely does he ever influence a Premier League game throughout and at times he looks like he doesn’t really believe he can do it. The English top tier is clearly too much for the Ghanaian winger.

However, having done ok in the Championship, he should be easily good enough for the Scottish top tier. So, good luck to Christian Atsu if he gets this move to Celtic, he really does need to move on and get regular football.

Christian Atsu speaking to The Northern Echo – 10 September 2019:

“I think this is going to be an important season for me.

“I have been here for four years now and I have had some good times and played some good games – but I still don’t really think people have been able to see the best of me, certainly not on a consistent basis.

“That is the challenge now, to make sure this season is different.

“I am very happy with the way the team is playing and the way we are trying to press teams, I think that will help with my game.

“The biggest thing for me this season is to be consistent.

“I have had some good performances with Newcastle but I need to start being more consistent and keeping my standards at the same level through the season.

“That is probably what has held me back in my time at Newcastle so far, I haven’t been consistent enough.

“I am working as hard as I can to try to improve that, I feel as though my fitness is getting better and hopefully that will help me when I am on the pitch.

“I am playing a bit further up the field under the new manager and I am happy about that, I think it suits the way I play.

“The manager has said he really wants me to press defenders and I think that suits me.

“I think it will help me create things because if the opposition lose the ball, I am already in front of it and that makes it easier to get forward and attack. Hopefully, that will mean I am assisting more.

“I feel like I’m getting better, I’ve been working hard to get back from my injury and feel like I’m getting stronger with every training session and game.

“I feel like the sharpness is starting to return.”

