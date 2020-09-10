News

Newcastle MP writes once again to Premier League as petition is presented to Parliament

One Newcastle MP is certainly not giving up on the issues surrounding the Newcastle United takeover and in particular, the way it has been handled by the Premier League.

Chi Onwurah is MP for Newcastle Central and her constituency includes St James Park and Newcastle United.

Over the course of many years, she has found herself fighting the corner of Newcastle fans, both in her constituency and beyond.

A 100,000+ signature petition called for an independent investigation into the Newcastle United takeover.

Whilst a Newcastle fans campaign led by NUST encouraged more than 80 MPs write to the Premier League calling for answers and transparency on the Premier League takeover process.

Richard Masters and the Premier League finally broke cover in August and gave their first public response, left with no alternative but to respond in some way, as even Boris Johnson and the Independent Football Ombudsman said they should do so.

The Premier League did this by sending a letter on 14 August 2020 (see it HERE) to Chi Onwurah, responding to her letter asking questions about the takeover issues and lack of transparency, they (the Premier League) then made this letter public and used it as also the response to Newcastle fans and the general public, as well as all of the other MPs, plus the PM and IFO….

On Wednesday 9 September 2020 (yesterday) we saw Mike Ashley release that statement (see HERE) via the club, accusing Richard Masters and the Premier League of not acting ‘appropriately’, plus threatening legal action, after a new attempt to get a takeover had been blocked by the Premier League.

However, Chi Onwurah was also getting busy again.

The Newcastle Central MP yesterday presented her own Premier League petition to Parliament calling for transparency and accountability from the Premier League, as well as calling for an investigation into the takeover process and a fan-led review, following the collapse of the Newcastle United takeover.

Chi Onwutah also revealed yesterday that she has written once again to Richard Masters and the Premier League in response to their reply.

You can watch below Chi Onwurah presenting her petition to Parliament last night, then below that is her latest letter to our friend Richard Masters and the Premier League.

I presented my @premierleague petition to @parliamentuk tonight. It calls for transparency & accountability, an investigation into the takeover process & a fan-led review, following collapse of #nufctakeover pic.twitter.com/X3PvdY26NO — Chi Onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) September 9, 2020

Chi Onwurah writing to Richard Masters and the Premier League – 9 September 2020:

Is there really any other club that comes close to Newcastle United for drama off the pitch?

