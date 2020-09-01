Transfer Rumours

Newcastle ‘have agreed personal terms’ with Ryan Fraser and waiting on decision – Report

A new exclusive on Tuesday says that Newcastle ‘have agreed personal terms’ with Ryan Fraser and are just waiting on the winger making his decision.

The report comes from The Telegraph and they say that these terms were agreed ‘several days’ ago and Newcastle United are wondering why the free agent hasn’t given them an answer yet.

They claim that Ryan Fraser told Steve Bruce he was keen on Newcastle United, partly because it would mean a move closer to his family in Scotland.

Ryan Fraser didn’t have a great last season at Bournemouth as they were relegated and running down the final year of his contract clearly affected him

Plus, in the end Eddie Howe refused to play him after Premier League restart, Fraser ending 2019/20 with one goal and four assists as he made 21 PL starts.

However, the previous season is a better indicator of what the tricky, pacey winger can do, 35 PL starts in 2018/19 producing seven goals and fourteen assists, brilliant stats.

Newcastle lack pace in the team with just the odd exception so Ryan Fraser would be a big help in that respect.

Nineteenth months ago, it was actually claimed that Newcastle were preparing a summer 2019 deal for Ryan Fraser, allegedly set to do a deal with Bournemouth that would have seen Matt Ritchie go the other way as part of the deal.

Whether there was any truth in that and a move could have happened if Rafa Benitez had stayed, who knows?

However, ironically Tuesday morning has also brought news that Newcastle are now trying to buy Callum Wilson from Bournemouth and Matt Ritchie could be included in that deal as a makeweight.

