Transfer Rumours

Newcastle agree deal with Norwich and Jamal Lewis 1 of 3 NUFC medicals in next 24 hours – Report

Saturday morning brought news that a bid had been made by Newcastle United to buy Jamal Lewis.

The offer widely reported and valued at around £13.5m – £15m plus add-ons.

Some of the reports also claiming that the bid had already been accepted by Norwich.

Late on Sunday night, David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that agreement has indeed now been reached between the two clubs.

Ornstein saying that £15m plus add-ons has been agreed between Newcastle and Norwich for Jamal Lewis.

This will now mean three medicals to be completed within 24 hours as both Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson are already on Tyneside, having agreed to join Newcastle themselves and will take the final parts of their medicals today (Monday).

The man from The Athletic says that the only question now is whether Jamal Lewis will be taking his medical today, or on Tuesday.

Jamal Lewis is currently in Belfast with his Northern Ireland teammates, having flown back from Bucharest after playing the full 90 minutes as his country got a 1-1 draw with Romania on Friday.

When Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough was asked after the Romania game whether Jamal Lewis might be allowed to leave his international squad early in order to complete a move to Newcastle, Baraclough is insistent that this won’t be the case, with Jamal Lewis set to play on Monday night against Norway in their Nations League match.

This means it would be Tuesday at the earliest before the 22 year old could travel to Tyneside and take his medical and sign on with Newcastle.

Steve Bruce confirmed on Saturday that Paul Dummett once again has injury problems, so as things stand, NUFC yet again without a fit and available left-back, never mind having competition for the position.

In Saturday’s latest friendly defeat, Manquillo was once again asked to play out of position on the left and looked uncomfortable there, whilst Yedlin was poor on the right and should have done far better on Stoke’s winning goal. Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie have both at times filled in as emergency left-backs but the pair were also nowhere to be seen, Bruce confirming after the game that they are both injured as well.

Paul Dummett hasn’t played any competitive football for eight months due to injury and has indeed been plagued by injuries (mainly recurring hamstring issues) season after season, in contrast Jamal Lewis featured in 37 of Norwich’s 38 PL matchday squads last season and as well as a pre-season with Norwich, is training and playing for Northern Ireland.

Assuming no issues with medical and the deal is finalised, Jamal Lewis would be clearly fit enough to play against West Ham next Saturday and even though he would only have a couple of days training at most with his new NUFC teammates, he would surely start.

