Transfer Rumours

Newcastle agree £20m deal with Bournemouth for Callum Wilson as Aston Villa pull out and admit defeat

Newcastle United have won the race to sign Callum Wilson.

Sunday morning seeing widespread media confirmation from The Mail, Sky Sports and others.

Friday brought news that Aston Villa had offered £15m plus £5m in potential add-ons for Callum Wilson, however, Bournemouth reported to want £17m guaranteed as part of any deal.

Newcastle United then on Saturday putting in their own £20m deal, which was claimed to include that £17m guaranteed requirement.

Newcastle’s offer was swiftly followed by a second Aston Villa bid offering a total of £21m in guaranteed money plus potential add-ons. However, even then both The Mail and Sky Sports claimed that now Newcastle had apparently met Bournemouth’s valuation, Villa were wasting their time as Callum Wilson wanted to come to St James Park.

So it has proved, with Sunday seeing the widespread media confirmation that Bournemouth have agreed the £20m deal with Newcastle, Villa withdrawing their offer after accepting the player wanted to go to NUFC.

Whether Newcastle would have still bought a striker if not for Dwight Gayle’s injury, who knows? Just a massive relief that at last some money appears to have been spent in this window and a credible player coming in who will improve the first eleven.

After yesterday’s defeat to Stoke, Steve Bruce revealed that Dwight Gayle was having his knee operation on Saturday and confirmed he will be out a considerable time.

With only free transfer Jeff Hendrick arriving during these first six weeks of the transfer window, St James Park is now (relatively) looking like transfer central this weekend.

Ryan Fraser reported to have arrived on Friday for more talks ahead of hopefully agreement and then a medical, whilst Saturday morning brought news of a Newcastle offer of £13.5m-£15m (plus add-ons) depending on who you read, being allegedly accepted by Norwich for left-back Jamal Lewis.

All three look credible signings and would give fans a massive lift if they happen. This level of transfer activity the bare minimum needed if anybody is going to believe NUFC have any chance of a season that isn’t a guaranteed relegation struggle.

Premier League kick-off only six days away and Newcastle desperate for added quality, especially when it comes to creativity and goals.

Assuming personal terms and the medical go ok, it will then be a race on for the weekend to hopefully see Wilson involved in a black and white shirt.

Callum Wilson wasn’t involved as Bournemouth won 5-3 at West Ham on Saturday, ironically where Newcastle will start their campaign in the Premier League.

There had been much talk of Newcastle wanting to do a deal that would involve Matt Ritchie going in the other direction but this morning’s update says that if this does happen, it will be as a separate deal.

In his five seasons in the Premier League, Callum Wilson has scored 5, 6, 8, 14 and 8 goals.

However, he has had more than his fair share of injuries and with 41 goals in 109 PL starts (plus 17 sub appearances), averaging a goal every 233 minutes, that is a pretty decent record of scoring roughly every two and a half games worth on average.

