Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Watch official match highlights incl Ryan Fraser quality goal

It ended Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0.

A game which saw United go through to round three of the League Cup for the first time since 2016.

Newcastle travelling to Morecambe next week after they also won 1-0, beating Oldham last night.

Ten changes but a line up which at least on paper, most Newcastle fans thought would have far too much for Blackburn.

Instead it was the visitors dominating the cast majority of the game, the stats showing Blackburn had more shots (14 v 5), more corners (10 v 3) and more possession (64% v 34%).

On 35 minutes, the Miggy Almiron pass and Ryan Fraser’s movement and finish, quite out of keeping with the overall performance.

Good to see though Newcastle fan and keeper do everything that was required to give him a clean sheet on his NUFC debut.

However, on the negative side, Joelinton was woeful, summed up in the highlights below, when he wasted a great chance as Newcastle broke in the second half with NUFC outnumbering the Blackburn defenders. They have saved the Brazilian’s blushes though by not showing the one where he fell over when presented with a decent opportunity.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out, including that excellent Ryan Fraser goal.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

