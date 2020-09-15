Opinion

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s cup victory

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Blackburn dominating the match but Newcastle coming out on top, thanks to a rare moment of quality when Almiron and Fraser combined in the 35th minute for a winning debut goal in the Scottish winger’s first match in black and white. Morecambe beat Oldham 1-0 tonight, so the League Two club from the west coast will host Newcastle in round three next week.

Jamie Smith:

“Let’s start with the positives: Fraser was excellent, looks another great acquisition and marked his debut with a goal. Man of the match for me.

“The fact that a player who went off after 57 minutes was MOTM tells it’s own story really.

“The anonymous Longstaff and Barlaser did nothing to advance their cases for a first team start and squad number respectively, Ritchie seems to constantly be looking to go backwards and the defence allowed Blackburn an alarming amount of pops at goal.

“Worst of all though was the hark back to last season of Joelinton on his own up front.

“His key moments for me were falling flat on his face when one v one with the goalie and taking a pathetic shot straight at the keeper when the unmarked Murphy was open for a certain goal.

“This sh.t will cost us, as the pressure to get goals to justify himself will cause him to make poor decisions like this. Need to cut our losses here I feel, or at least never ever consider him in a striking role again.

“Through to a reasonable third round tie though, mustn’t grumble.

“Unless ASM’s late knock costs him game time, then I’ll be taking up my grumbling pen.”

Brian Standen:

“Job done just!

“Always gonna be awkward with so many changes but a couple of positives.

“Decent finish by another new signing and a good first half from him.

“Barlaser did ok as did Gillespie in goal

“Blackburn huffed and puffed and maybe deserved a goal!

“Joelinton looked awful which was disappointing and one moment summed it up…four v two break and he chose to shoot when he could have put it on a plate for someone else.

“Job done move on!”

Billy Miller:

“Another debutant gets a goal and our first time past this round since before there was a President Trump!

“Getting dominated by a low end Championship club isn’t great.

“Watch us scrape past Morecambe and then hear the pundits wax lyrical about Bruce’s unbelievable cup runs.

“Still, two wins from two is a nice start to the season.”

Dave Punton:

“A good debut goal for Fraser and progress in the League Cup is welcome.

“However, The rest of the game was pretty horrendous. Just awful awful football.

“Bruce made 10 changes and very few did their chances any good.”

Paul Patterson:

“Decent win.

“Questionable line up but job done.”

Nat Seaton:

“10 changes to the starting 11 and we still came away with a win.

“Good that Fraser got a debut goal but there wasn’t much else to shout about with nobody staking a claim to be playing at the weekend.

“In we go to the third round…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

