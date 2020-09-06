Newcastle 0 Stoke 1 – Watch extended official highlights here including soft winning goal

Videos

Newcastle 0 Stoke 1 – Saturday 5 September 2020 (1pm kick-off)

Newcastle United’s final pre-season friendly, Steve Bruce having cancelled Monday’s rematch with Middlesbrough, as he was afraid of picking up more injuries.

Tuesday had seen a 5-1 hammering by a Middlesbrough team who were lucky to escape relegation last season from the Championship.

On Saturday afternoon at St James Park it wasn’t as bad as that Boro game but still major concerns ahead of the new season.

The highlights of this defeat to Stoke are below.

Stoke scoring and hitting the post and whilst as you will see from watching below, Butland had a few saves to make, you can only really say the one on one with Murphy after Barlaser’s excellent pass was a chance Newcastle should have scored, instead of hitting it straight at the keeper.

I must admit to worries on Karl Darlow, against Middlesbrough he was poor on some of the goals and especially a header he should have saved, similarly yesterday the goal saw Darlow once again nowhere near saving a header that I’m pretty sure Dubravka wouldn’t have conceded, with better positioning and / or more athleticism etc.

Moments to look out for.

As well as Stoke scoring and hitting the post, Murphy had a couple of efforts on goal, a decent run and long range shot from ASM, a good run and pass from Almiron but weak effort from Carroll, whilst Sean Longstaff put a difficult volley over the bar.

As well as the farcical way he runs the club on and off the pitch, Mike Ashley has total contempt for the Newcastle fans.

These past six months have been an embarrassment at NUFC, including the ongoing refusal to communicate with fans in any fit and proper way.

Absolutely nothing done for the benefit of Newcastle supporters during this virus impacted time, unless by accident!

On Saturday, Stoke having to tell their fans that there would be no live stream of their game at Premier League Newcastle’s St James Park. Even though clearly the whole match was covered by Newcastle United to produce the highlights above.

📍 St James’ Park Please note, there will NOT be a live stream of today’s game. We will have extended highlights of the match. #SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/l3HI5bMod7 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 5, 2020

Yet 14 days ago…

Championship Stoke v Burton friendly – 22 August 2020:

Why can Mike Ashley and his minions not even bother themselves to allow Newcastle fans to watch yesterday’s friendly?

Saturday 5 September 2020 – 1pm:

Newcastle 0 Stoke 1

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Barlaser (Saivet 82), Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Atsu 73), Saint-Maximin (Muto), Carroll (Joelinton 73)

Unused sub:

Gillespie

