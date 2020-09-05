Match Reports

Newcastle 0 Stoke 1 – Another defeat and poor performance as pre-season ending in chaos

Newcastle 0 Stoke 1 – Saturday 5 September 2020 (1pm kick-off)

On Tuesday it was a 5-1 hammering by a Middlesbrough team who were lucky to escape relegation last season from the Championship.

On Saturday afternoon at St James Park, you could claim an improvement on that against another club who almost dropped into League One last season, but not exactly a confidence booster for the Premier League which kicks off in only seven days time.

At noon we heard what the starting Newcastle team v Stoke was…

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Carroll (Subs were Gillespie, Atsu, Saivet, Joelinton, Muto).

Newcastle United won only four of their final 20 Premier League matches last season and now only a week before the new season, we have absolute chaos.

There are claims of belated signings arriving in he next few days and you can only wonder at the lack of urgency in these past six weeks of the transfer window.

It is claimed Callum Wilson, Rob Holding, Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser could all sign up in the very near future. That kind of recruitment needs to happen as a minimum.

Today’s much depleted squad appears to have been a mixture of long-term injuries (Gayle, Dubvavka), unspecified / (hopefully) less serious injuries (Shelvey, Clark, Dummett, Matty Longstaff) players rumoured to be set to leave (Ritchie, Schar, Lejeune), those already told to stay away and find new clubs (Aarons, Lazaar), international duty (Hendrick, Krafth) and a red card (Lascelles).

‘Highlights’ of today’s match:

After a scrappy opening from both sides, a free-kick from Clucas drifted over the Newcastle bar, this then followed in the 19th minute by Clucas improving on that first effort. Smith floated the ball into Clucas and he headed it back across goal and past Karl Darlow into the net.

On 27 minutes a Murphy long-range effort was easily saved by Butland, Newcastle’s first effort on goal.

Only one other chance for Newcastle City before half-time, an excellent run from Almiron who passes to Carroll, a poor effort wide of the post.

A couple minutes after half-time and a decent one from Saint-Maximin, his effort from outside the box saved by Butland.

Ten minutes into the second-half and could have been even worse for Newcastle, lucky to see Gregory’s effort come back off the post.

Highlight of the game probably for Newcastle (not much competition…) was when with around 20 minutes remaining, an excellent long range pass from Barlaser found Murphy but the winger failed in a one on one with the Stoke keeper.

So that’s it then for pre-season action.

A final week seeing 5-1 and 1-0 defeats to clubs lucky not to be playing League One football this season.

More importantly, the performances. Looking nowhere near good enough for what lies ahead, as per last season, at the moment the only plan going forward is to give the ball to ASM and hope he does something.

Those new recruits desperately needed.

As well as the farcical way he runs the club on and off the pitch, Mike Ashley has total contempt for the Newcastle fans.

These past six months have been an embarrassment at NUFC, including the ongoing refusal to communicate with fans in any fit and proper way.

Absolutely nothing done for the benefit of Newcastle supporters during this virus impacted time, unless by accident!

Today sums it up, Stoke having to tell their fans that there would be no live stream of their game at Premier League Newcastle’s St James Park.

📍 St James’ Park Please note, there will NOT be a live stream of today’s game. We will have extended highlights of the match. #SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/l3HI5bMod7 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 5, 2020

Yet 14 days ago…

Championship Stoke v Burton friendly – 22 August 2020:

Why can Mike Ashley and his minions not even bother themselves to allow Newcastle fans to watch today’s friendly? Maybe the staff members who would have put this together are amongst those still on furlough…?

Saturday 5 September 2020 – 1pm:

Newcastle 0 Stoke 1

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Hayden, Manquillo, Barlaser (Saivet 82), Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Atsu 73), Saint-Maximin (Muto), Carroll (Joelinton 73)

Unused sub:

Gillespie

